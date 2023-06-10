Ahmed, Gurriel homer, Diamondbacks send Tigers to 8th straight loss

DETROIT — Nick Ahmed hit a two-run homer in the second inning, Lourdes Gurriel followed with a three-run blast in the fifth and the Arizona Diamondbacks sent the Detroit Tigers to their eighth straight loss, 5-0 on Saturday.
Detroit was shut out for the third time this month and eighth time this season.
Ryne Nelson (3-3) threw 5 2/3 scoreless innings and gave up just four hits. After walking two straight to load the bases, Nelson was replaced by right-hander Austin Adams, who ended the sixth by getting Zack Short out on a fly to center.
Detroit’s Matthew Boyd (3-5) allowed five earned runs for the second time in three starts and third time in six outings.
Tigers fans didn’t have much to cheer about, but they did get a chance in the second and ninth when fading star Miguel Cabrera hit a double in each inning.
The 40-year-old Cabrera, who is retiring after this season, matched Ty Cobb’s total of extra-base hits (1,136) for 15th on the all-time list and tied Dave Winfield for 22nd all time with 3,110 career hits.
TRAINER’S ROOM
Diamondbacks: LHP Anthony Misiewicz, who was on the 15-day injured list with a strained right calf, was reinstated and optioned to Triple-A Reno.
Tigers: OF Akil Baddoo went on the 10-day injured list with a right quadriceps strain after leaving Friday’s game with an injury. Nick Solak was recalled from Triple-A Toledo to take Baddoo’s roster spot. ... OF Matt Vierling (lower back) has begun a rehab assignment with the Mud Hens.
UP NEXT
Wrapping up their only series this season, the Diamondbacks expect to have a big advantage on the mound with RHP Zac Gallen (7-2, 2.75) and Tigers LHP Joey Wentz (1-6) scheduled to start in a game that begins Sunday at 11:35 a.m. in Detroit and 8:35 a.m. in Arizona.
