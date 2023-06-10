Acuña, Ozuna hit early 2-run homers, Braves beat Nationals 6-4 for 7th straight victory

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

ATLANTA — Ronald Acuña Jr. and Marcell Ozuna each a two-run homer in the second inning off MacKenzie Gore and the Atlanta Braves won their seventh consecutive game, 6-4 over the Washington Nationals on Saturday. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight After reeling off five straight comeback victories, the Braves avoided any suspense by taking an early lead to improve to a National League-best 40-24 as they seek a sixth straight division title.

Gore (3-5) made 39 pitches in the second as Atlanta went up 5-1. Ozuna’s 13th homer of the season sailed 426 feet to left and Acuña’s 13th homer went 413 feet to right-center. It marked the first time in his last 11 homers that Acuña didn’t reach 420 feet.

Acuña added an RBI double in the seventh to pad the lead at 6-3 and led off the first with a double, scoring on Austin Riley’s sacrifice fly to make it 1-all. The three-time All-Star and 2018 NL Rookie of the Year went 3 for 4 and is batting .333 with a .975 OPS.

Gore was charged with four hits and five runs in five innings and hasn’t won since April 26 at the New York Mets, a stretch of eight starts. The lefty has given up six homers in his last four outings. His ERA rose 38 points to 4.04.

Rookie Jared Shuster (3-2), pitching on nine days of rest, allowed eight hits and three runs in his seventh career start. The lefty was 2-0 with a 3.18 ERA over his previous three starts but was chased on consecutive singles to begin the sixth.

Jesse Chavez ended the threat by striking out two and retiring pinch-hitter Dominic Smith on a groundout. The 39-year-old then faced the minimum in the seventh.

After Joe Jiménez pitched a perfect eighth, A.J. Minter earned his ninth save in 12 chances, but he gave up a leadoff homer to Stone Garrett to make it 6-4 before retiring the next three batters.

Washington went up 1-0 in the first when Lane Thomas led off with a triple and scored on Luis García’s sacrifice fly. Center fielder Michael Harris II made a tough running catch as he banged into the wall.

Thomas hit a two-run double in the fifth to trim the lead to 5-3.

Atlanta leads the NL with an 11-5 record against lefties this year and improved to 17-5 against the NL East.

The last-place Nationals have dropped a season-high six in a row.

STREAK LIVES

Nationals DH Joey Meneses went 2 for 4 and has reached safely in a career-high 17 straight games. He’s hitting .348 during the streak.

UP NEXT

Braves RHP Bryce Elder (4-0, 2.26 ERA that leads the NL) faces Nationals RHP Trevor Williams (2-4, 4.15) as the teams conclude a three-game series on Sunday.

