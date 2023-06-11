McMahon, Jones homers in 9th around rain delay lift Rockies over Padres 5-4

DENVER — Ryan McMahon hit a tying homer in heavy rain just before a 1-hour, 25-minute delay in the ninth inning and Nolan Jones hit a game-ending 472-foot drive just after the resumption that gave the Colorado Rockies a 5-4 win over the San Diego Padres on Sunday.
Jake Cronenworth homered and Fernando Tatís Jr. had two hits for the Padres, who were trying to sweep a series in Denver for the first time since Sept. 19-21, 2011.
Montes’ two-run homer, his second hit of the game, tied the score 3-3 in the eighth. San Diego went ahead when Ha-Seong Kim scored on Justin Lawrence’s (3-3) ninth-inning wild pitch.
The tarp went on the field just after McMahon’s home run against Tom Cosgrove.
Brent Honeywell (2-4) retired the first two batters after play resumed before Jones drove a 1-0 changeup into the second deck in right-center.
Snell, who allowed one run, took a Randal Grichuk line drive off of his left foot with one out in the seventh but finished the inning with a 3-1 lead.
Tovar put Colorado ahead with a solo homer in the first. Tatís had a sacrifice fly in the third inning and Cronenworth hit a two-run homer in the fourth off Dinelson Lamet.
TRAINER’S ROOM
Padres: OF Nelson Cruz (right hamstring strain) is expected to be activated from the injured list on Tuesday when the team opens a three-game home series against Cleveland, manager Bob Melvin said. ... RHP Seth Lugo (left calf strain) was scheduled to throw a bullpen session Sunday or Monday.
Rockies: C Elías Díaz was not in the lineup after taking a foul ball off the mask on Saturday. It was the second straight game he was hit on the mask and was removed from Saturday’s game for precautionary reasons. C Brian Serven was recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque for Sunday’s game. ... OF Charlie Blackmon (right hand fracture) was placed on the 10-day injured list.
UP NEXT
Padres: Joe Musgrove (3-2, 4.35) will start the opener against Cleveland on Tuesday night.
Rockies: Connor Seabold (1-2, 5.10) will face the Red Sox to open a three-game series in Boston on Monday night.
