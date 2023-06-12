Luke Voit signs minor league contract with Mets after Brewers release

NEW YORK — Former big league home run champion Luke Voit signed a minor league contract with the New York Mets and will report Tuesday to Triple-A Syracuse.
Voit, 32, hit .221 with a .284 on-base percentage, .265 slugging percentage, zero homers and four RBIs in 22 games with Milwaukee, which designated him for assignment on May 29. He had just three extra-base hits, all doubles, in 74 plate appearances.
Voit hadn’t played for the Brewers since May 13. He went on the injured list two days later with a neck issue and had been hitting .259 with a .444 on-base percentage, one homer and eight RBIs in eight games during a rehabilitation assignment with Triple-A Nashville.
Voit entered this year having homered 20 or more times in three of his past four seasons, including a major league-leading 22 for the New York Yankees during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.
He batted .226 with a .308 on-base percentage, 22 homers and 69 RBIs in 135 games with the San Diego Padres and Washington Nationals last season. After earning $5.45 million last year, he agreed to a minor league contract with the Brewers and opted out of it before signing a $2 million, one-year deal just before the start of the season.
