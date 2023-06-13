Ohtani's 2nd homer of night lifts Angels to 9-6 win over Rangers in 12th

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

ARLINGTON, Texas — Shohei Ohtani homered on the first pitch of the 12th inning, going deep for the second time in the game as the Los Angels Angels beat the AL West-leading Texas Rangers 9-6 on Monday night. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Los Angeles was down 5-1 after three innings, but Ohtani’s solo homer in the seventh inning extended his hitting streak to nine games and tied it 5-5. The two-run shot in the 12th off Cole Ragans (2-3), the fifth Texas pitcher, was Ohtani’s 20th homer of the season.

Chad Wallach also hit a two-run homer in the 12th off Ragans. The Angels have won six of their last seven games.

Ohtani finished with four RBIs, pushing his season total to 50. He also had a sacrifice fly in the Angels’ three-run fifth, when the other runs came in on a throwing error and a wild pitch.

Rookie right-hander Sam Bachman (1-0) worked two scoreless innings for his first big league victory. Aaron Loup worked the bottom of the 12th, allowing an unearned run.

Advertisement

Ezequiel Duran hit a three-run homer in the second inning for the Rangers (41-24), who have lost three of four.

MARINERS 8, MARLINS 1

SEATTLE — Rookie Bryce Miller and two relievers combined on a one-hitter, Ty France, Eugenio Suárez and Tom Murphy homered, and Seattle beat Miami.

Miller was superb, throwing six innings and allowing only Nick Fortes’ solo home run with two outs in the fifth inning. Ty Adcock pitched two innings of relief in his major league debut, and Gabe Speier worked the ninth, finishing off the one-hitter.

Miller (4-3) relied mostly on spotting his fastball, but mixed in just enough sliders to keep the Marlins off balance. He struck out six and walked three.

Miami’s Luis Arraez went hitless in four at-bats and his batting average dipped to .391. Arraez was hitless for the second time in his 17 games.

Advertisement

Miami starter Jesús Luzardo (5-5) allowed five earned runs, six hits and struck out three in four innings.

GIANTS 4, CARDINALS 3

ST. LOUIS — Mitch Haniger drove in two runs and Brandon Crawford hit a tiebreaking RBI single in the eighth inning to lead San Francisco.

Wilmer Flores had three hits for the Giants, who have won five of seven.

Haniger’s single to right field in the seventh inning scored Flores and tied the game at 3-all. In the eighth, the Giants’ Patrick Bailey doubled with one out off reliever Chris Stratton (1-1) and scored on a hit by Crawford, who pitched one inning of relief on Sunday in a 13-3 win over the Chicago Cubs.

Paul Goldschmidt and Paul DeJong homered for St. Louis, which has lost 10 of its last 13 games.

San Francisco’s Logan Webb (5-6) gave up three runs and seven hits over seven innings, striking out six. Camilo Doval got the last four outs for his 17th save in 18th chances.

Advertisement

TIGERS 6, BRAVES 5, 10 INNINGS

DETROIT — Spencer Torkelson keyed a three-run, ninth-inning rally against Raisel Iglesias with a two-run homer and hit a game-ending single in the 10th, lifting Detroit over the Atlanta Braves 6-5 on Monday night to stop the Tigers’ nine-game losing streak.

Andy Ibañez began the comeback from a 4-0 deficit with a seventh-inning homer and threw out Sam Hilliard at the plate from left field in the 10th as Detroit improved to 7-3 in extra-inning games this year.

Atlanta led 5-2 when Jonathan Schoop singled off Iglesias (2-3) leading off the ninth and Torkelson drove a sinker 440-feet to left-center for his sixth homer. Zach Short had a tying RBI single with two out.

Ibañez came up with the big throw when Eddie Rosario hit a 238-foot flyout off Alex Lange (4-2). Hilliard tried to get his right arm around catcher Jake Rogers’ left leg on a headfirst slide but was called out by plate umpire Jordan Baker.

Advertisement

With Ibañez on second as the automatic runner in the bottom of the 10th, Rogers popped up a bunt against former-Tiger Joe Jiménez (0-2) that third baseman Austin couldn’t field. One out later, Torkelson hit a 351-foot fly that fell behind the outfield for a winning single.

ROCKIES 4, RED SOX 3, 10 INNINGS

BOSTON — Nick Pivetta walked Randal Grichuk to force in the go-ahead run in the 10th inning, first baseman Triston Casas booted a potential inning-ending grounder and Colorado beat Boston in a matchup of last-place teams.

The game was rain delayed for 1 hour, 29 minutes after Colorado scored twice in the top of the 10th, giving the Rockies a similar victory to a day earlier. The Rockies have won two straight after a six-game losing streak.

Rockies right fielder Nolan Jones made a splendid running backhanded grab, lunging slightly just in front of Boston’s bullpen to take a two-run homer away from Rafael Devers in the eighth.

Advertisement

Christian Arroyo had a solo homer for the Red Sox.

In the 10th, after Boston manager Alex Cora chose to intentionally walk a batter with two outs, Pivetta (3-4) walked the next two, forcing home the go-ahead run on Grichuk’s walk. With heavy rain falling, Casas misplayed Coco Montes’ grounder and slipped before trying to flip the ball to first, allowing a run to score that made it 4-2. The umpires then called for the tarp.

Daniel Bard (2-0) worked a scoreless inning for the victory and Matt Carasiti got the final three outs for his first big-league save despite allowing a run.

REDS 5, ROYALS 4, 10 INNINGS

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — TJ Friedl scored the tiebreaking run in the 10th inning on Jonathan India’s grounder, and Cincinnati handed Kansas City its seventh straight defeat.

Pinch-hitter Kevin Newman’s sacrifice fly in the ninth gave the Reds a 4-3 lead, but Buck Farmer allowed a tying homer to Salvador Perez with two outs in the bottom half.

Advertisement

Cincinnati quickly recovered. Friedl, the automatic runner at second base, advanced to third on Matt McLain’s groundout to first leading off the 10th. India then hit a grounder to third and Friedl beat the throw to the plate. He was initially ruled out by plate umpire C.B. Bucknor, but the call was overturned following a replay review.

Farmer (2-3) got five outs for the win and Ricky Karchner pitched out of trouble in the 10th to earn the save in his major league debut.

Stuart Fairchild homered early for the Reds, who have won six of eight and are 3-3 in extra innings.

Carlos Hernandez (0-4) took the loss for the Royals, who have lost 10 of 11. They are 0-3 in extra innings.

ATHLETICS 4, RAYS 3

OAKLAND, Calif. — Shea Langeliers hit a three-run double in the fifth inning to break up a scoreless game, and Oakland won its season-high sixth straight.

Advertisement

Ryan Noda added an RBI single in the fifth for the big league-worst A’s. James Kaprielian (2-6) pitched six solid innings, allowing three runs and five hits to win his second consecutive start.

A’s rookie Ken Waldichuk worked out of a jam in the seventh and pitched the last three innings for his first career save.

Jose Siri hit a three-run shot in the sixth for Tampa Bay’s 113th homer of the year to match the idle Dodgers for most in the majors.

Oakland loaded the bases with none out in the fifth against Zach Eflin (8-2) with two straight walks and Jace Peterson’s single. One out later, Langeliers delivered.

DIAMONDBACKS 9, PHILLIES 8

PHOENIX — Evan Longoria hit a three-run homer to finish with four RBIs and Arizona withstood Philadelphia’s J.T. Realmuto hitting for the cycle.

Realmuto hit a solo homer in the first inning and a two-run triple in the third. He hit a double in the ninth inning to complete the cycle and scored on Bryson Stott’s single to cut Arizona’s lead to 9-8. Ketel Marte had three hits and scored three runs for the NL West-leading Diamondbacks.

Advertisement

Realmuto put the Phillies up 5-1 with his triple in the third inning, but the action picked up after the teams nearly came to blows in the bottom half when Philadelphia starter Matt Strahm hit Arizona’s Corbin Carroll for the second time in three innings. Arizona manager Torey Lovullo and Diamondbacks reserve outfielder Josh Rojas were ejected in the aftermath.

Pavin Smith had a run-scoring single in the third inning and Emmanuel Rivera added one in the fourth inning for Arizona. Allowed to swing his third at-bat, Carroll lined a run-scoring triple into the right field corner to tie the score at 5-all. He reached base four times and scored twice. Rivera’s sacrifice fly off Dylan Covey (1-2) in the sixth inning gave Arizona the lead and Longoria followed with a towering three-run shot over the wall in left-center.

Bryce Harper lined a run-scoring single off Drey Jameson (3-1) and Alec Bohm followed with another to pull Philadelphia within 9-7 in the seventh inning.

___

GiftOutline Gift Article