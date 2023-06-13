Henderson slam highlights 17-hit outburst, Orioles beat Blue Jays 11-6

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

BALTIMORE — Rookie Gunnar Henderson extended his torrid-hitting spree with his first career grand slam, one of four home runs launched by the Baltimore Orioles in an 11-6 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday night. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight It was the fifth straight win for the surprising Orioles, who climbed 18 games over .500 (42-24) for the first time since 2016, when they last reached the playoffs. Tampa Bay, which leads second-place Baltimore in the AL East, is the only team in the majors with a better record.

Henderson hit .526 last week with three homers and six RBIs in five games. After a day off Monday, the 21-year-old came up with a suitable encore: He went 3 for 5, including a bases-loaded drive off Chris Bassitt that capped a six-run third inning.

Henderson has homered in three straight games, has 11 hits in his last four starts and is batting .246 after entering June at .201.

The Orioles banged out a season-high 17 hits, including two-run homers by Adam Frazier and Ryan O’Hearn, along with a solo shot by Aaron Hicks. Three of those drives came off Bassitt (7-5), who allowed eight runs and 11 hits in three innings.

Frazier’s second-inning home run put Baltimore up 2-1. O’Hearn connected in the third before Henderson drove a 1-0 pitch over the center-field wall and into the Baltimore bullpen. The shot traveled an estimated 387 feet, impressive except when compared to the 462-foot blast he launched against Kansas City on Sunday.

Baltimore’s Dean Kremer (7-3) gave up two runs and eight hits over six innings.

Cavan Biggio homered for the Blue Jays, who fell to 0-4 against Baltimore this season.

Blue Jays: INF Brandon Belt was placed on the injured list with left hamstring inflammation, retroactive to Saturday. INF Ernie Clement was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo.... C Danny Jansen (groin) was activated from the IL and in the starting lineup. C Tyler Heineman was optioned to Buffalo ... RH Adam Cimber was placed on the paternity list to be with his new baby daughter, so Toronto recalled RH Bowden Francis from Buffalo. ... RH Zach Pop (hamstring) threw live batting practice at the team’s training complex in Florida.

Orioles: 1B Ryan Mountcastle was placed on the 10-day injured list with vertigo, retroactive to June 10. The 26-year-old leads the Orioles with 11 HRs but is batting .162 in his last 18 games. ... Baltimore filled out the roster by selecting the contract of C Mark Kolozsvary from Triple-A Norfolk and designating RH Noah Denoyer for assignment.

Blue Jays: RH José Berríos (6-4, 3.61 ERA) starts Wednesday night in the second game of the series. Berríos is 9-0 lifetime against the Orioles.

Orioles: Kyle Bradish (6-4, 4.25) pitches for the first time since a 10-strikeout performance last week in Milwaukee.

