Orioles slugger Ryan Mountcastle placed in IL with vertigo

BALTIMORE — Orioles first baseman Ryan Mountcastle has been placed on the 10-day injured list with vertigo, a move that came Tuesday after the team anticipated his return following a three-game absence.
“He’s feeling much, much better today,” Hyde said before Baltimore faced Toronto in the opener of a three-game series.
Hours later, shortly before the opening pitch, the Orioles announced that Mountcastle was on the injured list in a move retroactive to Saturday.
To fill out the roster, catcher Mark Kolozsvary was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk and pitcher Noah Denoyer was designated for assignment.
The 26-year-old Mountcastle leads the Orioles with 11 home runs, but he’s batting .162 in his last 18 games and hasn’t had a multihit game since May 16.
He’s batting .227 with 12 doubles, 39 RBIs and 34 runs scored.
