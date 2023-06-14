Astros’ Alvarez could miss 4 weeks with oblique strain

HOUSTON — Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez could miss at least four weeks with a right oblique strain.
Brown called oblique injuries “tricky.”
“After two weeks, we will have a little more information on how he feels,” Brown said. “At the three-week mark, we should definitely know more. I hate to kick the can down the road, but at the end of the day, sometimes you have to give that oblique time. Sometimes it heals faster than others, and I think he’s going to be okay. It’s looking like it’s going to be four weeks, but I think he should be fine.”
Alvarez, who is second in the majors with 55 RBIs, was placed on the 10-day injured list last Friday. He exited the game last Thursday against the Blue Jays after one at-bat.
Alvarez is hitting .277 with 17 home runs in 57 games this season after making his first All-Star team last season.
___