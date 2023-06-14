Astros’ Alvarez could miss 4 weeks with oblique strain

“That’s why we have confidence that he will be back some time in the four-plus week period because the MRI showed a strain,” Brown said. “He’s coming through nicely. He feels pretty good. There’s no pain, there’s no pain when he coughs. Hopefully, that’s a good sign.”

“After two weeks, we will have a little more information on how he feels,” Brown said. “At the three-week mark, we should definitely know more. I hate to kick the can down the road, but at the end of the day, sometimes you have to give that oblique time. Sometimes it heals faster than others, and I think he’s going to be okay. It’s looking like it’s going to be four weeks, but I think he should be fine.”