Haniger breaks forearm when hit by pitch in Giants' 11-3 win over Cardinals

ST. LOUIS — San Francisco outfielder Mitch Haniger broke his right forearm when hit by a pitch from the St. Louis Cardinals’ Jack Flaherty in the third inning of the Giants’ 11-3 win on Tuesday night.
Haniger battled back from an oblique injury in spring training and was rounding into form. The 32-year-old left fielder, who is hitting .230 with four homers and 22 RBIs, drove in two runs to help the Giants beat the Cardinals 4-2 on Monday night.
“He worked so hard to get back and he was just starting to get on a roll,” Giants manager Gabe Kapler said. “He was starting to swing the bat good and feel good. This is a pretty good gut punch for Mitch and our club.”
San Francisco infielder J.D. Davis sprained his right ankle in the third inning during a hard slide into third base.
