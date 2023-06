White Sox's Clevinger leaves start against Dodgers with right biceps soreness

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

LOS ANGELES — Chicago White Sox pitcher Mike Clevinger left his start against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the fifth inning Wednesday night because of right biceps soreness. The right-hander exited the field in apparent physical discomfort with two outs. Clevinger was biting the top of his jersey while accompanied by the team’s trainer.

He will be reevaluated Thursday.

He was pitching to J.D. Martinez when he kicked his right leg high and the momentum spun him around with his right arm twisting in a different direction. Clevinger nearly went down to his knees, using his left hand to keep himself on his feet.

He was replaced by Gregory Santos with the White Sox leading 2-0.

Clevinger gave up three hits, struck out five and walked two on 77 pitches in his 12th start of the season.

He was on the injured list from May 21 to June 2 with right wrist inflammation, missing two starts. Clevinger has appeared in just 42 games since the start of the 2020 season. The 32-year-old missed the entire 2021 season while recovering from his second Tommy John surgery. He had his first surgery in 2012.

