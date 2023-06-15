Manfred hopes voter rejection of Coyotes arena won't hurt Diamondbacks stadium deal

NEW YORK — Following voter rejection of a new arena for the NHL’s Arizona Coyotes in the Phoenix suburb of Tempe, baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred hopes the Arizona Diamondbacks can reach a stadium deal for when their lease for Chase Field in Phoenix expires after the 2027 season.
Three City of Tempe propositions to help the Coyotes build a new arena were on a May 16 ballot and all three lost with 56-57% voting no.
“Whenever you get near the end of a lease, you get yourself into a situation where what I regard to be public assets — right, a stadium is a public asset — there’s going to need to be updating,” Manfred said Thursday following an owners meeting.
“I think that Ken Kendrick has indicated a willingness to fulfill his side of sort of the public/private partnership to the tune of hundreds of millions of dollars,” Manfred said. “I’m hopeful that whatever went on with the Coyotes is not an indication of a lack of public support to fulfill the public part of that partnership to keep the Arizona facility a first-class major league facility.”
