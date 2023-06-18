Braves cut Charlie Culberson before infielder's father was to throw 1st pitch

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves designated infielder Charlie Culberson for assignment hours before his father was set to throw out a ceremonial first pitch on Father’s Day.
After Culberson was let go, the father of Braves outfielder Michael Harris II took care of the first pitch at Truist Park. Harris went 5 for 5 in the game.
Culberson made his big league debut in 2012 with San Francisco. He is a .248 hitter with 30 homers and 145 RBIs in 589 games.
He also played for Atlanta for parts of three seasons from 2018-2020, hitting a career high 12 homers in 2018.
Catcher Chadwick Tromp was recalled from Gwinnett. He is 2 for 16 in six games with the Braves this year.
