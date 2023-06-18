Brewers erupt for 4 runs in 8th, hand Pirates 6th straight loss 5-2

Share this article Share Comment on this story Comment

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers scored four runs in the eighth inning to rally past Pittsburgh 5-2 on Sunday to sweep the three-game series and hand the Pirates their sixth consecutive loss. In the eighth, Jesse Winker and Willy Adames drew back-to-back to walks. After Rowdy Tellez flew out to right, William Contreras laced a single to right off Pirates reliever Dauri Moreta (3-2) that scored Andruw Monasterio, who entered as a pinch-runner for Winker, pulling the Brewers even.

After a walk loaded the bases, Raimel Tapia’s sacrifice fly to deep center off Pittsburgh closer David Bednar put Milwaukee in front 3-2. Luis Urias followed with a two-run single to push the margin to three runs.

Devin Williams pitched a perfect ninth to record his 12th save in 13 attempts.

Trevor Megill (1-0) pitched a scoreless eighth to notch the win.

The Pirates took the lead in the third when Ji Hwan Bae led off with a walk off Milwaukee starter Freddy Peralta and Bryan Reynolds followed with a home run, his eighth of the season. The 415-foot, upper-deck blast accounted for Pittsburgh’s first runs since the seventh inning of Friday night’s game.

Making his seventh start of the season for the Pirates, Luis Ortiz pitched effectively into the fifth. Ortiz gave up four hits and one run in 4 2/3 innings. He walked three and struck out six.

Aside from surrendering the homer to Reynolds, Peralta held Pittsburgh in check, giving up two hits and two runs in six innings. He struck out nine, one off his season high, and walked three.

Pirates: Placed LHP Jose Hernandez on the 15-day injured list with a right calf strain. … Selected contract of LHP Ryan Borucki from Triple-A Indianapolis.

Pirates: RHP Osvaldo Bido (0-0, 2.25 ERA) gets the start in the opener of a three-game series against the Cubs in Pittsburgh. LHP Drew Smyly (6-4, 3.59 ERA) pitches for Chicago.

Brewers: RHP Corbin Burnes (5-4, 3.44) starts the opener of a three-game series against visiting Arizona. RHP Merrill Kelly (8-3, 3.04) takes the mound for the Diamondbacks.

