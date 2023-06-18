Machado and Musgrove power the Padres to series-clinching 5-4 win over MLB-leading Rays

Share this article Share Comment on this story Comment

SAN DIEGO — Manny Machado drove in two runs, Joe Musgrove worked six solid innings and Fernando Tatis Jr. and catcher Austin Nola teamed up to punch out a potential tying run at home plate as the San Diego Padres beat the MLB-leading Tampa Bay Rays 5-4 on Sunday to take the three-game series.

The Padres were ahead 5-4 in the top of the eighth inning when Tatis threw a near-strike to Nola at the plate to get Manuel Margot, who was trying to tie the game by scoring from second base on a single to right field by Christian Bethancourt.

The Padres slumped badly in May, going 10-16. San Diego has turned it around in June, piecing together a 10-6 and winning seven of its last 10 games. The Padres have won their last three series, beating the Rays, Cleveland Guardians and Colorado Rockies.

Musgrove (5-2) has won his last four decisions. Against Tampa Bay, he lasted six innings, allowing two runs and six hits with one strikeout.

Advertisement

Closer Josh Hader worked a scoreless ninth for his 18th save.

With the Padres up 5-2 after Musgrove was lifted, reliever Steven Wilson pitched a scoreless seventh before Nick Martinez gave up two runs in the eighth on singles by Margot and pinch-hitter Harold Ramirez.

Machado drove in solo runs in the third and fifth innings on a sacrifice fly and a single.

The Rays loaded the bases with no outs in the fourth trailing 3-1, but Musgrove limited the damage, surrendering a run on a sacrifice fly by Margot that scored Luke Raley.

Rays starter Yonny Chirinos (3-2) went 4-2/3 innings, giving up five runs, three earned, and six hits. Randy Arozarena had three hits in the loss.

In the third inning with Trent Grisham on third and Tatis at first, the Padres’ Juan Soto hit a soft roller in front of the plate. Benthancourt threw to second to try and get Tatis, but shortstop Wander Franco mishandled the ball and it rolled into short centerfield, allowing Grisham to score. Tatis ran to third and hesitated before sprinting for home and beating a wild throw from Franco, who made two errors on the play. Soto took third on the play and scored on a sacrifice fly by Machado.

Advertisement

TRAINER’S ROOM

OF Preston Tucker (plantar fasciitis in right foot) had contract selected, placed on 10-day IL. ... RHP Angel Felipe designated for assignment. ... RHP Seth Lugo (right calf strain), on the 15-day IL, threw a bullpen session on Saturday and could be activated for a start on Tuesday at San Francisco.

UP NEXT

Rays: RHP Tyler Glasnow (2-0, 3.43) opens a two-game series at home against Baltimore on Tuesday.

Padres: RHP Michael Wacha (7-2, 2.89) takes the mound for the first of four games at San Francisco on Monday.

___

Share