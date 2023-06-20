White Sox rally with 3 runs in the 8th inning to beat the Rangers 7-6

Share this article Share Comment on this story Comment

CHICAGO — Zach Remillard singled in Elvis Andrus with the go-ahead run on a play that was overturned by video review, and the Chicago White Sox rallied with three runs in eighth inning to beat the Texas Rangers 7-6 on Tuesday night. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The White Sox overcame five RBIs by Corey Seager, including a two-run double in the top of the eighth that put Texas ahead 6-4.

Andrus tied it with a single off Grant Anderson (1-1) that plated two runs with two outs. Remillard followed with a line drive to left field, and Andrus was initially called out at the plate by umpire D.J. Reyburn on Travis Jankowski’s throw.

Rangers manager Bruce Bochy was ejected after the call was overturned. Bochy was booted for the 80th time in his career.

Andrus had a solo shot and finished with three RBIs. Eloy Jiménez hit a two-run homer for Chicago, which ended Texas’ three-game winning streak and won for just the third time in 10 games.

Advertisement

Seager, who finished with three hits, has 41 RBIs in 31 games since returning from a left hamstring strain.

He greeted Aaron Bummer, Chicago’s third reliever, with his second double of the night. Seager’s shot to the right-center gap plated Jankowski and Leody Taveras to put Texas ahead for the first time.

Adolis Garcia hit a solo homer for the AL West leading Rangers

Bummer (3-1) got the win despite retiring only one batter. Kendall Graveman pitched a scoreless ninth for his seventh save.

Rangers starter Nathan Eovaldi yielded four runs and five hits in six innings, his third straight outing allowing three or more runs

Texas trailed 4-2 entering the seventh, but the first four Rangers hitters reached base against reliever Keynan Middleton and Texas tied it on Seager’s two-run single.

White Sox starter Dylan Cease allowed two runs on five hits in six innings, striking out nine. The 2022 AL Cy Young Award runner-up exited with a two-run lead, but got a fifth straight no-decision.

Advertisement

SOLO STRING

Before Jiménez’s two-run drive, Chicago’s previous nine homers had been solo shots. The White Sox were 1-4 in that stretch.

“It’s making true to the point that solos don’t beat you,” manager Pedro Grifol said.

DAY OFF

White Sox CF Luis Robert Jr., who entered third in the AL with 18 homers, was rested but entered as a defensive replacement in the seventh. The speedy outfielder had started 20 straight games.

BULLPEN HELP

The White Sox claimed RHP Touki Toussaint off waivers from Cleveland. The 27-year-old was 2-1 with a 4.06 ERA in 20 games with Triple-A Columbus.

TRAINER’S ROOM

White Sox: SS Tim Anderson (sore right shoulder) was out of the starting lineup for the third straight game, but pinch-hit and grounded out in the eighth. … Chicago placed LHP Garrett Crochet on the 15-day injured list, retroactive to June 17, with left shoulder inflammation and returned RHP Jimmy Lambert (right ankle inflammation) from his rehab assignment with Triple-A Charlotte.

UP NEXT

Texas sends LHP Martín Pérez (6-3, 4.54 ERA) to the mound against RHP Michael Kopech (3-5, 3.92) in Wednesday’s series finale.

___

Share