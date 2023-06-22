Freeman homers off Ohtani, and Dodgers sweep Angels with 2-0 victory

Share this article Share Comment on this story Comment

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Freddie Freeman hit his 14th homer off Shohei Ohtani in the fourth inning, and seven relievers combined on a two-hitter in the Los Angeles Dodgers’ second straight shutout victory in the Freeway Series, 2-0 over the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday night. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Ohtani (6-3) pitched seven innings of five-hit ball with two walks and 12 strikeouts, one off his career high. The two-way superstar was outstanding in his first career mound start against the Dodgers, who are likely to be one of his most ardent suitors in free agency this winter.

But Ohtani went 0 for 7 at the plate in these two rivalry games against the Dodgers, while Mike Trout went 0 for 8. The former AL MVPs’ teammates weren’t much better while the Angels were shut out for the second and third time this season.

Miguel Vargas homered in the ninth inning, and Evan Phillips capped a stellar bullpen game by picking up his ninth save to conclude the Dodgers’ eighth consecutive victory over the Angels. This mini-sweep interrupted the Dodgers’ 4-10 skid before they traveled to Anaheim.

Ohtani allowed only an infield single in his first three innings, but Freeman led off the fourth by hammering an 0-1 cutter to the base of the fake rock pile beyond center field at Angel Stadium, where Freeman spent plenty of time while growing up in Orange County as an Angels fan.

The Halos were shut out just once in their first 74 games, but after Clayton Kershaw shut them down in the Dodgers’ 2-0 win Tuesday, they were overwhelmed by the Dodgers’ bullpen, which had the majors’ second-worst ERA two days ago before throwing 11 combined shutout innings of two-hit ball in Anaheim.

Luis Rengifo had both hits for the Angels, who were on an 11-3 surge before completely losing their offensive mojo in front of two sellout crowds packed with fans of both teams.

The Angels had a runner called out at the plate for the second straight night when Rengifo tried to score from third on Mickey Moniak’s fly ball in the third inning. David Peralta threw out Rengifo from left.

Ohtani stranded two runners in the fourth after Freeman’s homer, and he stranded two more in the sixth before leaving to a big ovation after the seventh.

Brusdar Graterol opened for the Dodgers with two hitless innings, and Victor Gonzalez (2-2) followed him with 1 1/3 innings. Longtime Red Sox reliever Ryan Brasier later recorded four consecutive outs in his Dodgers debut.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Dodgers: RHP Shelby Miller went on the injured list with neck pain. Miller, who hasn’t pitched since June 15, will be sidelined for three to four weeks with a reoccurrence of the injury, manager Dave Roberts said.

Angels: INF Gio Urshela is likely to miss the rest of the season with his broken pelvis, manager Phil Nevin said. Urshela got hurt while trying to beat out a grounder June 15 at Texas. He doesn’t need surgery, but he’ll need at least 12 weeks of rest and recovery time. Urshela is batting .299 this season, his first with the Angels before unrestricted free agency this winter. ... C Logan O’Hoppe began baseball activities in what’s expected to be a lengthy comeback from labrum surgery.

UP NEXT

Dodgers: After a day off, Emmet Sheehan (0-0, 0.00 ERA) makes his second major league start at Dodger Stadium on Friday against Houston. Sheehan pitched six hitless innings of two-walk ball last week against San Francisco.

Angels: After a day off, Patrick Sandoval (4-6, 4.08 ERA) takes the mound in Denver on Friday to face the Rockies for the first time. Sandoval pitched seven scoreless innings to beat Kansas City last week.

