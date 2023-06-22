Mariners hammer Germán as Woo gets his 1st win in a 10-2 rout of the Yankees

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

NEW YORK — Teoscar Hernández hit one of Seattle’s four early homers and the Mariners teed off against a suddenly inept Domingo Germán in blowing out the sloppy New York Yankees 10-2 on Thursday night to prevent a three-game sweep. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Touted rookie Bryan Woo (1-1) breezed into the sixth inning with a no-hit bid to earn his first major league victory. Kolten Wong hit his first home run for the Mariners before Ty France and Cal Raleigh also went deep against Germán (4-5).

Julio Rodríguez got Seattle started with a one-out single in a four-run first inning. Hernández had an RBI single, Eugenio Suárez delivered a two-run double and Mike Ford capped the quick outburst with a sacrifice fly.

Batting ninth and hitting .154, Wong led off the second with his first homer since smashing three in one game for Milwaukee last Sept. 22 at Cincinnati. France added a solo shot later in the inning off Germán — and then things really got ugly for the Yankees.

New York committed three errors in an embarrassing third inning as the Mariners, held to three runs in the first two games of the series, scored two more without getting a hit.

Third baseman Josh Donaldson fumbled Ford’s slow grounder as he tried to make the transfer for a throw to second. Seeing nobody at third, Suárez took off for the bag — but Germán alertly dashed over to cover. It appeared Suárez would be out by plenty, but Donaldson’s hard throw from short range deflected off Germán’s glove and out of play near the Seattle dugout.

Germán was charged with an error that allowed Suárez to score, and the game was held up for 10 minutes while umpires sorted out a Seattle challenge over where Ford should be placed.

Ford was put on third and he scored on José Caballero’s sacrifice fly. Later in the inning, Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo committed another error.

Hernández and Raleigh hit back-to-back solo homers with one out in the fourth to mercifully chase Germán, who gave up a career-high 10 runs — eight earned — and eight hits. He threw 93 pitches in 3 1/3 innings as his ERA soared to 5.10.

It was the second consecutive horrendous outing for the right-hander, who had a very respectable 3.49 ERA before giving up seven runs and seven hits in two innings last Friday at Boston.

Reserve utilityman Isiah Kiner-Falefa pitched a perfect ninth inning for the Yankees, striking out Suárez with a 79 mph fastball, and then hit a two-run homer in the bottom half.

Making his fourth major league start, Woo was handed a 4-0 lead before throwing a pitch. He looked visibly disappointed when Gleyber Torres fisted a clean single to right field with one out in the sixth for New York’s first hit — drawing a sarcastic Bronx cheer from the crowd of 42,440.

Rizzo laced the next pitch off the top of the right-field fence for a single that ended the right-hander’s night.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Mariners: SS J.P. Crawford (bruised right shoulder) sat out for the second consecutive game but was feeling better, manager Scott Servais said. Crawford went through some pregame drills and the team hopes to have him available this weekend in Baltimore.

Yankees: DH/OF Willie Calhoun was placed on the 10-day injured list with a left quadriceps strain and New York recalled utilityman Oswaldo Cabrera from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. ... RHP Ian Hamilton (right groin strain) is scheduled to get at least four outs Saturday in another minor league rehab outing and then could rejoin the Yankees on their road trip next week. The reliever has been on the injured list since May 17. ... OF Aaron Judge did rehab work in the pool Wednesday and could possibly begin throwing and light hitting by the end of this week, manager Aaron Boone said. The reigning AL MVP has been sidelined since June 4 with a sprained and bruised right big toe.

UP NEXT

Mariners: RHP Logan Gilbert (4-4, 4.31 ERA) starts Friday night in Baltimore against RHP Kyle Gibson (8-4, 3.94). Gilbert, who has never faced the Orioles, is 16-4 with a 3.90 ERA in 37 career starts on the road.

Yankees: RHP Clarke Schmidt (2-6, 4.65 ERA) faces the highest-scoring offense in the majors Friday night when New York hosts the Texas Rangers. Schmidt has a 2.56 ERA over his past six starts. RHP Dane Dunning (6-1, 2.78) goes for Texas.

