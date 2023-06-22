Marte 3-run homer leads Diamondbacks over Nats 5-3 as Washington manager Martinez ejected

Share this article Share Comment on this story Comment

WASHINGTON — Ketel Marte hit a three-run homer over Washington’s bullpen in right field, leading the Arizona Diamondbacks to a 5-3 win Thursday after Nationals manager Dave Martinez was ejected for complaining about umpire Doug Eddings’ strike zone. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Martinez was irked when shortstop CJ Abrams struck out looking to end the fourth on a pitch that replays showed was low, only for a similar pitch to be called a ball on Arizona’s Carson Kelly in the fifth. Martinez argued with Eddings and was thrown out on his way back to the dugout, prompting Martinez to kick dirt and crouch behind the plate to illustrate his displeasure with Eddings’ strike zone.

Tommy Henry (4-1) earned his first victory since May 31 for the NL West-leading Diamondbacks, who have won five of seven and moved 16 games over .500 at 46-30. For the makeup of a game postponed June 8 because of poor air quality caused by Canadian wild fires, Arizona returned to Washington on what was scheduled as an off day between series at Milwaukee and San Francisco.

Advertisement

Last-place Washington completed a 1-6 homestand and has lost 14 of 17. The Nationals made a pair of error and allowed four unearned runs.

Henry gave up one run in 6 2/3 innings with five strikeouts and one walk, allowing Lane Thomas’ third-inning homer. A day after getting a six-out save against the Brewers, Scott McGough got two outs for his fifth save in eight chances.

Jake Irvin (1-4) allowed two runs — one earned — and five hits in six innings, his longest outing since working 6 1/3 innings at San Francisco on May 8. The right-hander is winless in seven starts.

Corbin Carroll scored from first when center fielder Derek Hill bobbled Christian Walker’s single for an error.

Emmanuel Rivera hit a sacrifice fly in the fourth after Carroll singled, stole second and advanced when second baseman Luis García misjudged Lourdes Gurriel Jr.’s pop fly into shallow center and allowed the ball to fall for a single.

Advertisement

Alek Thomas reached on García’s throwing error that contributed to a four-run seventh. Geraldo Perdomo walked with two outs and Marte hit his 12th homer, a drive off Jordan Weems.

Riley Adams hit a two-run homer off Joe Mantiply in the ninth.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Nationals: RHP Carl Edwards Jr. (shoulder inflammation) will undergo an MRI this weekend. Both Edwards and OF Victor Robles (back spasms) will report to Florida to rehabilitate injuries that landed them in them injured list Wednesday. … DH Joey Meneses, in a 5-for-30 slump since June 13, had a day off.

UP NEXT

Diamondbacks: RHP Zach Davies (1-3, 7.11 ERA) starts Friday.

Nationals: Washington begins a three-city trip at San Diego on Friday. LHP Patrick Corbin (4-8, 4.89) is 7-10 with a 4.46 ERA in 23 appearances against the Padres.

___

Share