Elvis Andrus hits game-ending single as Chicago White Sox beat the Boston Red Sox 5-4

Share this article Share Comment on this story Comment

CHICAGO — Elvis Andrus hit a game-ending RBI single in the ninth inning, helping the Chicago White Sox top the Boston Red Sox 5-4 on Saturday. Luis Robert Jr., Andrew Vaughn, Yasmani Grandal and Jake Burger homered for Chicago, which had dropped four of five. Lance Lynn struck out seven in 5 2/3 innings in his first start since he tied a franchise record with 16 Ks during a 5-1 loss at Seattle last weekend.

Pinch-hitter Gavin Sheets sparked the winning rally when he reached on a two-out error by first baseman Triston Casas. Pinch-runner Zach Remillard swiped second andAndrus lined a single into right against Kenley Jansen (2-4).

Boston tied it at 4 in the ninth against Kendall Graveman (3-3).

Jarren Duran singled with two outs and swiped second for the third time on the afternoon, giving him 14 steals in 15 attempts this season. He advanced on Graveman’s wild pitch and scoring the tying run on Justin Turner’s two-out bloop single.

Advertisement

Robert led off the sixth with his 19th homer, a drive to left against Josh Winckowski that tied it at 3. Eloy Jiménez bounced to third, and Vaughn connected for his 12th homer.

Winckowski came in after James Paxton departed because of right knee soreness. Paxton permitted one run and two hits in four innings, throwing 37 of his 63 pitches for strikes.

Casas hit a two-run homer for Boston, which has been hit hard by injuries. Rafael Devers had two hits, walked twice and scored two runs, and Christian Arroyo contributed a sacrifice fly.

Chicago grabbed a 2-1 lead on solo shots by Grandal in the second and Burger in the fifth. It was No. 17 on the season for Burger, who sported a new cleanly shaven look.

Casas responded with his ninth homer in the sixth for a 3-2 lead. Arroyo chased Lynn with a double, but Santos struck out David Hamilton for the final out of the inning.

Advertisement

TRAINER’S ROOM

Red Sox: LHP Joely Rodriguez (left shoulder inflammation) got two outs in a rehab appearance with Triple-A Worcester on Friday night. He was charged with one run and three hits.

White Sox: 3B Yoán Moncada (lower back inflammation) ran on Friday and fielded ground balls on Saturday. But manager Pedro Grifol said he is “still not even close to 100%.” “He’s frustrated,” Grifol said. “He wants to be a part of it, but he can’t right now.”

UP NEXT

Kutter Crawford (2-3, 3.74 ERA) pitches for Boston on Sunday in the series finale. The right-hander tossed five scoreless innings in a 10-4 victory at Minnesota on Tuesday. The White Sox were waiting to finalize their starter until after Saturday’s game.

___

Follow Jay Cohen at https://twitter.com/jcohenap

___

Share