LONDON — St. Louis Cardinals right-hander Jack Flaherty has been scratched from his scheduled start on Sunday because of hip tightness, manager Oliver Marmol said.

Flaherty (4-5, 4.95 ERA) had been set to face the Chicago Cubs at London Stadium. He has made 15 starts this season.

The 27-year-old Flaherty allowed 10 hits and six runs in each of his last two starts, though he got the win in the Cardinals’ 8-6 victory at Washington on Monday.