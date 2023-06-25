Angels acquire Mike Moustakas from Rockies after blowout win in Denver

Moustakas hit .270 with four homers and 17 RBIs in 47 games with the Rockies after joining them in spring training.

The Rockies got minor league right-hander Connor Van Scoyoc, who was 4-3 with a 2.76 ERA in 11 starts at Class A Tri-City this season.

“We’ll mix and match and work it out,” said Angels manager Phil Nevin, whose team has lost infielders Anthony Rendon, Gil Urshela and Zach Neto to injuries in the last two weeks. “This week, the lineup hasn’t had the depth we have had all season. We feel like we have that now.”