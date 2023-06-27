Diamondbacks put right-hander Merrill Kelly on 15-day injured list, send Joe Mantiply to Triple-A

PHOENIX — Arizona Diamondbacks right-hander Merrill Kelly was placed on the 15-day injured list Tuesday with right calf inflammation.
The team also sent struggling reliever Joe Mantiply to Triple-A Reno. Mantiply was the team’s lone All-Star representative last season, but has spent much of this season on the injured list and has a 5.74 ERA in 13 appearances.
Arizona called up two right-handers — Kevin Ginkel and Justin Martinez — to take their places on the roster. The 21-year-old Martinez will be making his big league debut.
The D-backs came into Tuesday leading the NL West with a 47-32 record.
