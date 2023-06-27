Tigers starter Matthew Boyd will have season-ending Tommy John surgery

ARLINGTON, Texas — Detroit Tigers starter Matthew Boyd will have season-ending elbow reconstruction surgery after tests Tuesday revealed a partial sprain of the left-hander’s ulnar collateral ligament.
The Tigers didn’t say when Boyd would have the procedure, commonly known as Tommy John surgery. The timetable for recovery is typically at least 12-14 months.
Detroit placed Boyd on the 60-day injured list. Right-hander Will Vest, who exited with an injury in the second inning Monday night after replacing Boyd in the first, was put on the 15-day IL with a lower right leg strain.
The Tigers have 10 pitchers on the injured list, and half of them have started games this season.
Right-hander Matt Manning (1-1, 4.63 ERA) was activated from the 60-day IL to start Tuesday night against the Rangers, after being out since April 11 with a right foot fracture. Left-handed reliever Anthony Misiewicz was recalled from Triple-A Toledo.
Boyd signed a $10 million, one-year deal last December to return to the Tigers. The 32-year-old lefty had made 143 starts for Detroit from 2015-21, but made 10 relief appearances for Seattle last season.
