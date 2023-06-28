Brewers send right-handed reliever Strzelecki to minors, call up lefty Pannone

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

NEW YORK — The Milwaukee Brewers sent right-handed reliever Peter Strzelecki to Triple-A Nashville on Wednesday and promoted left-hander Thomas Pannone. Strzelecki had served as the Brewers’ main setup man earlier this season and allowed just one run over his first 13 2/3 innings of the year. But he has tailed off since.

Since the start of May, Strzelecki allowed 17 earned runs over 22 innings for a 6.95 ERA. The 28-year-old had come around lately, giving up one run over his last five appearances.

Strzelecki has a 3-5 record with a 4.54 ERA in 36 appearances this season after going 2-1 with a 2.83 ERA in 30 games last season. He has struck out 37 and walked 10 in 35 2/3 innings.

Pannone, 29, has gone 3-1 with a 2.70 ERA for Nashville in 11 appearances, including nine starts. He hasn’t pitched in the majors since 2019, when he was 3-6 with a 6.16 ERA for Toronto in 37 appearances, including seven starts.

