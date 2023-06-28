Jordan Weems works out of jam in 10th as Nationals outlast Mariners 7-4 in 11

Share this article Share Comment on this story Comment

SEATTLE — Jordan Weems worked out of a bases-loaded, none-out jam in the 10th inning against the heart of Seattle’s order, Lane Thomas hit a two-run double in the 11th, and the Washington Nationals beat the Mariners 7-4 on Tuesday night. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight “This team is relentless,” Washington manager Dave Martinez said. “They don’t give up, they stay focused, they stay in the game, and we come out victorious at the end.”

Weems (1-0) entered in the 10th with the game tied at 4-4 and intentionally walked leadoff batter J.P. Crawford to set up a potential double play with the automatic runner at second. He fell behind 3-0 to Julio Rodríguez before getting called for a pitch-clock violation.

Weems then retired Ty France on a foul popup, struck out Teoscar Hernández and set down Cal Raleigh on a comebacker.

“We just didn’t execute,” Raleigh said. “It was three terrible at-bats. We got to find a way to get that run in. That’s what good teams do and we’re not doing it right now.”

Advertisement

With two outs in the 11th and first baseman France positioned off the bag, Thomas grounded a 1-0 pitch from Trevor Gott (0-3) down the right-field line to drive in Michael Chavis and Ildemaro Vargas. Luis García followed with an RBI single.

It continued a red-hot June for Thomas, who is batting .333 this month. He has hit safely in 14 of his past 15 games.

“I chased a few sliders earlier, so I really just wanted to stay through the middle and not be out front and swing through something, especially with a chance to drive some runs in,” Thomas said.

“I was a little late, but it got through there.”

Weems retired the side in the 11th to close it out. He struck out three in his two innings.

“I just kept taking deep breaths and stepping off and kept telling myself, ‘Trust your stuff. Trust yourself,’” Weems said.

Advertisement

Keibert Ruiz tied it for Washington in the eighth with a solo homer to right field off Paul Sewald, his ninth of the season.

Hernández gave Seattle an early lead with a two-run shot to right in the first. It was his sixth homer of the month and 15th this season.

Washington’s Jeimer Candelario scored from first base on an errant pickoff throw in the first and had an RBI double in the fifth. García had a sacrifice fly in the seventh that made it 3-3.

ROOKIE STARTERS

Washington rookie Jake Irvin pitched 5 2/3 innings, allowing three runs and five hits in his 10th career start.

Seattle rookie Bryan Woo allowed two runs — one earned — over five innings in his fifth career start. The 23-year-old right-hander struck out seven.

ROSTER MOVE

Seattle designated RHP Chris Flexen for assignment. Flexen was effective for the Mariners in 2021 and 2022, spending most of those two seasons in the starting rotation. But the 28-year-old had a 7.71 ERA in 42 innings this year across four starts and 13 relief appearances. Gott (lower back spasms) was activated from the IL.

Advertisement

TRAINER’S ROOM

Mariners: RHP Penn Murfee will have season-ending Tommy John surgery, general manager Justin Hollander said. The 29-year-old reliever was sidelined with elbow inflammation for most of May and June, spending two stints on the IL. He posted a 1.29 ERA in 14 innings this season. ... LHP Marco Gonzales will be shut down from throwing for two weeks after experiencing nerve irritation during his rehab from a left forearm strain. The 31-year-old has not pitched since May 28.

UP NEXT

Nationals: LHP Patrick Corbin (4-9, 5.32 ERA) starts Wednesday’s series finale. He gave up a season-high seven runs in five innings against San Diego in his last outing.

Mariners: RHP Logan Gilbert (5-4, 4.07) allowed one run and two hits over seven innings against Baltimore in his last start. His 1.02 WHIP ranks fifth in the majors among qualified pitchers.

___

Share