Springer sparks big 1st inning as Blue Jays beat Giants 6-1

TORONTO — George Springer hit the first of four Toronto doubles in a five-run first inning, and the Blue Jays beat San Francisco 6-1 on Wednesday night to stop the Giants’ 10-game road winning streak. Giants right fielder Michael Conforto exited after one inning because of a tight left hamstring. He is hitting .236 with a team-high 12 homers and 42 RBIs after signing a $36 million, two-year contract as a free agent.

“He went up against the wall, pushed off to throw, felt a little something,” Giants manager Gabe Kapler said. “Right now it’s day-to-day.”

Blue Jays right-hander Bowden Francis (1-0) pitched four innings of relief for his first major league win.

“It’s awesome,” Francis said. “It’s definitely a lot of emotions. It’s a long road and it feels good.”

Toronto won for the third time in four games and reached the season’s midpoint at 44-37. San Francisco lost for just the third time in its last 16 games.

Springer doubled off Logan Webb (7-7) leading off the first for the first of six hits for Toronto in the inning and three for Springer in the game.

Springer scored on Bo Bichette’s single. Brandon Belt, Daulton Varsho and Whit Merrifield hit RBI doubles, and Danny Jansen followed with a run-scoring single.

“It was a convicted approach up and down,” Blue Jays manager John Schneider said.

The Blue Jays scored five runs in the opening inning for the first time since July 24, 2022, at Boston. Toronto was shut out Tuesday for the second time this season.

Francis, a 27-year-old right-hander making his sixth big league appearance over two seasons, gave up one run and four hits with four strikeouts and no walks.

“He stayed on the attack, is what I liked,” Schneider said. “He didn’t let any moment get too big. Really, really good job by him. Four innings and he was pretty efficient, too.”

Blue Jays starter Trevor Richards allowed one hit in three scoreless innings with five strikeouts and one walk.

The Giants swung and missed 10 times against Richards in the first, tying for the most in a single inning this season. Andrew Heaney, Hunter Greene and MacKenzie Gore have each had 10 swings and misses in an inning.

Trent Thornton and Yimi García finished up for Toronto.

Webb allowed five runs and eight hits in five innings after winning his three previous starts. He had not given up more than three runs in an inning this season.

“I don’t think it was about Logan, I think it was about their hitters,” Kapler said. “They did a nice job of jumping on his pitches early in counts.”

Austin Slater, who pinch-hit for Conforto in the second, launched a solo home run in the fifth. The homer was his second.

Springer added an RBI single in the seventh off former Toronto teammate Ross Stripling.

LaMonte Wade Jr. had three hits for the Giants, who are 10-12 against AL opponents.

ATKINS ON MANOAH

Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins anticipates struggling RHP Alek Manoah will rejoin the team this season.

“That is the expectation,” Atkins said. “I would be very surprised if that were not the case.”

Manoah allowed 11 runs and 10 hits in 2 2/3 innings in a rookie-level Florida Complex League game Tuesday.

BEEN A WHILE

The Blue Jays recorded their first home win over the Giants since May 15, 2013.

HALFWAY HOME

Toronto also went 44-37 through the first 81 games last season. The Blue Jays finished 92-70.

UP NEXT

RHP Chris Bassitt (7-5, 4.32 ERA) starts for Toronto in Thursday’s series finale.

