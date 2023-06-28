Paul Blackburn pitches Athletics to 2-1 victory over Yankees in Josh Donaldson's return

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

OAKLAND, Calif. — Paul Blackburn pitched into the sixth inning for Oakland, allowing one run on Josh Donaldson's homer in his return to the lineup and sending the Athletics to a 2-1 victory over the New York Yankees on Tuesday night.

The slumping Donaldson connected in the fifth in his first action since Friday, but that was it for New York. The 2015 AL MVP went 1 for 4 with two strikeouts, raising his batting average to .132 in 22 games.

Seth Brown homered for the second consecutive day as the last-place A’s beat the Yankees for the first time this season after they were swept in a three-game series in the Bronx in May.

“A great win tonight,” A’s manager Mark Kotsay said. “Tonight’s game was well-played, well-pitched. We gave a couple outs away on the bases but they didn’t end up hurting us.”

Blackburn (1-0) allowed four hits, struck out five and walked one in 5 1/3 innings. It was his first win since Aug. 4 against the Angels in his final start of last season.

“It’s nice but it’s better coming in here, taking the first game of the series at home and build off that for tomorrow,” Blackburn said. “I was a little more sinker-heavy today than I’ve been throughout this year. It’s just a pitch I had feel for, more feel for than my four-seam (fastball).”

The Yankees got the tying run on base in the ninth when pinch-hitter Gleyber Torres singled against Sam Moll. Anthony Volpe reached on a two-out infield single for his third hit of the night before Moll struck out pinch-hitter Kyle Higashioka for his first career save.

“We know we have a higher standard and expect more and know we’re going to be better, but we’re going through it right now a little bit,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. “We’ve had a few guys that have gone through some struggles, but I wouldn’t call it frustration. I’d call it, like, this is get-to-work time, and how do we get guys going. And that’s on all of us.”

Oakland improved to 2-10 since a seven-game winning streak. At 21-60, it is on pace to match the 1962 Mets for most losses in the modern era (120) since 1900.

Donaldson batted sixth for the first time this season. He flew out to center in his first at-bat before slamming a 1-0 slider into the left-field stands.

Before the game, Boone tried to downplay all the controversy that arose from Donaldson’s benching and said there would be plenty of playing opportunities for the three-time All-Star.

“He’s got broad shoulders,” Boone said. “He does have a lot of confidence in his ability, like he wants to go out there.”

Brown was in a 2-for-23 funk when he homered off Yankees starter Jhony Brito (4-4).

Oakland’s No. 8 batter, Tyler Wade, tripled to right with one out in the third. Ruiz followed with a soft RBI single to left.

Brito allowed four hits and two runs in 5 2/3 innings.

RUNNING ROOKIE

Ruiz stole second in the third but was thrown out by Yankees catcher Jose Trevino trying to take third later that same inning. Ruiz’s 40 steals are second-most among rookies in franchise history. Mitchell Page had 42 in 1977.

“He’s a game-changer there,” Moll said. “If he hits a single it seems like a double, could be a triple. He’s been very clutch in those situations with runners in scoring position. That’s a game-changer in itself. He’s done a hell of a job there.”

NERVES A PLENTY

While he’s been generally good at blocking out issues while he’s on the mound, Moll couldn’t shake the idea that his first career save was at stake when he went out to pitch the ninth.

“Like anything in life, your first of whatever it is, you don’t know how your body’s going to react and your nerves,” Moll said. “It was a little more nerve-wracking when the first guy gets on and then another infield single. But they’re battling, too, on the other side. It was just a battle of attrition just trying to get it done.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Yankees: LHP Carlos Rodón, out since March 27 with a left forearm strain, will make another rehab start Saturday. He could join the rotation when the team returns to New York in early July.

Athletics: LHP Richard Lovelady (strained left elbow) threw a 20-pitch bullpen before the game. ... OF Ramón Laureano is undergoing additional tests on his fractured right hand. ... 3B Kevin Smith is seeking a second opinion on his back injury.

UP NEXT

Yankees RHP Domingo Germán (4-5, 5.10 ERA) faces A’s LHP JP Sears (1-5, 4.10 ERA) in the middle game of the series Wednesday in Oakland. Germán is two strikeouts shy of 500 for his career but is coming off a rough start against the Mariners last week. Sears has held opponents to a .199 batting average over his previous eight starts.

