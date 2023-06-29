Catcher Alejandro Kirk activated off injured list by Blue Jays

An All-Star last year, Kirk is batting .253 with three home runs and 21 RBIs in 59 games. He hadn’t played since June 18 because of a cut on his left hand.

TORONTO — Catcher Alejandro Kirk was activated from the 10-day injured list Thursday by the Toronto Blue Jays, who optioned catcher Tyler Heineman to Triple-A Buffalo.

A four-year veteran from Mexico, Kirk set career highs with a .285 average, 14 homers and 63 RBIs in 139 games last season, when he had 63 walks and 58 strikeouts in 470 at-bats.

Heineman was batting .313 with no home runs and no RBIs in nine games. He left Sunday’s game against Oakland because of soreness in his left side and had not played since.