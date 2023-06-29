Mets fall season-high 9 games under .500, lose to Brewers 3-2 as Marte strands bases loaded

NEW YORK — Devin Williams struck out Starling Marte to strand the bases loaded in the ninth inning and the Milwaukee Brewers hung on for a 3-2 victory over the Mets on Thursday night, dropping New York a season-high nine games under .500 at the halfway point.
Williams loaded the bases when he walked Brandon Nimmo. He struck out Marte with three straight changeups — two of them out of the strike zone — for his third save of the series and 16th in 17 chances this season.
Marte also hit the bases loaded inthe seventh and grounded into an inning-ending double play against Elvis Peguero.
Victor Caratini hit a tying, two-run homer off Max Scherzer in the sixth inning and Brian Anderson hit a go-ahead sacrifice fly against Dominic Leone in the seventh.
Caratini had two of Milwaukee’s seven hits off Scherzer and is 10 for 20 against the 38-year-old, who allowed two runs and struck out nine in six innings.
After Caratini hit his fourth homer, the Brewers went ahead against T.J. McFarland (0-1) and Leone.
William Contreras batted for Jesse Winker and hit an infield single, and McFarland grazed Willy Adames on the top of the right foot. After pinch-hitter Owen Miller legged out an infield single by beating shortstop Francisco Lindor’s throw, Anderson lifted a 375-foot fly ball to the warning track in center.
Brett Baty and Nimmo hit back-to-back homers in the third off Adrian Houser (3-2), who allowed two runs and seven hits in six innings in his first start since June 9.
FRUSTRATED
Scherzer appeared annoyed at plate umpire Ron Kulpa during a check for sticky substances after the fourth. Scherzer engaged in a lengthy conversation with Kulpa and shook his head five times after reaching the dugout.
UP NEXT
Brewers: RHP Freddy Peralta (5-7, 4.88 ERA) opposes Oswaldo Bido (0-1, 3.45) in the opener of a three-game series in Pittsburgh on Friday.
Mets: RHP Carlos Carrasco (2-3, 6.19) opposes San Francisco RHP Alex Cobb (5-2, 3.09) Friday night in the opener of New York’s final home series before the All-Star break.
