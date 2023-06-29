Josh Lowe hits 2-out, 2-run double in 9th in the Rays' 3-2 win over the Diamondbacks

PHOENIX — Josh Lowe hit a two-out, two-run double in the ninth inning in the Tampa Bay Rays’ 3-2 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday night.
Tampa Bay trailed 2-0 entering the ninth, but Yandy Díaz and Wander Franco started the inning with singles off Scott McGough. Luke Raley cut the lead to 2-1 with a single through the right side that brought home Díaz.
McGough briefly recovered, striking out Randy Arozarena and getting Isaac Paredes to line out, but Lowe hammered an 0-1 fastball into the left center gap that scored Franco and Raley. McGough (0-6) had thrown 22 1/3 consecutive scoreless innings coming into Wednesday’s game.
In the bottom of the ninth, Franco made a diving catch at shortstop on a ground ball, firing to first for the first out. Pete Fairbanks earned his ninth save.
The Rays’ comeback negated a great outing from Arizona’s Zach Davies, who had his best start of the season with seven scoreless innings of two-hit ball. The right-hander came into the game with a 7.82 ERA in seven starts, but coaxed the normally hard-hitting Rays into soft contact all night.
Davies’ breakout game came at a very good time for the D-backs, who learned on Tuesday that they’ll be without standout right-hander Merrill Kelly for at least the next few weeks after a blood clot was found in his right calf.
The Diamondbacks took a 1-0 lead in the third after three straight two-out singles by Alek Thomas, Jake McCarthy and Ketel Marte. They increased that margin to 2-0 in the fourth on another two-out single, this one by Carson Kelly that brought home Christian Walker.
Tampa Bay right-hander Zach Eflin threw well, giving up two runs on seven hits over seven innings. He struck out seven. Colin Poche (6-2) threw a scoreless eighth.
CHANGE OF PACE
Even with the loss, Arizona is on a 96-win pace exactly halfway through the season. The D-backs lost 110 games just two seasons ago.
1998 EXPANSION BATTLE
The Diamondbacks-Rays series is a rare matchup of the previous two MLB expansion teams. Both came into the league in 1998 and are celebrating their 25th anniversary this season. The Rays hold a 14-10 advantage in the series.
TRAINER’S ROOM
Rays: IF Taylor Walls remains day-to-day with mid-back soreness. He was scratched before Tuesday’s game.
UP NEXT
The teams wrap up their three-game series on Thursday. The D-backs plan to start RHP Brandon Pfaadt (0-2, 8.37 ERA) while the Rays will counter with RHP Yonny Chirinos (3-3, 3.91 ERA)
___