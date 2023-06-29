Another Tigers pitcher gets hurt when starter Reese Olson takes comebacker off knee

ARLINGTON, Texas — Another Detroit Tigers pitcher got hurt when starter Reese Olson took a comebacker off his left knee and exited in the second inning of Thursday’s game against the Texas Rangers.

Olson immediately dropped to the ground and grabbed his left leg after being struck on Josh Smith’s sharp hit, with the ball ricocheting into foul territory. The right-hander sat on the mound while being checked by a trainer and manager A.J. Hinch before getting up, bending his knee several times and then gingerly walking to the dugout.