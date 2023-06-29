Tim Tichenor will be plate umpire for MLB's All-Star Game at Seattle on July 11

NEW YORK — Todd Tichenor will be the home plate umpire and crew chief for the All-Star Game at Seattle’s T-Mobile Park on July 11.
His crew includes five umpires working the All-Star Game for the first time: Quinn Wolcott (first), Tripp Gibson (second), Stu Scheurwater (third), Ryan Blakney (left) and Ramon De Jesus (right). Wolcott and Blackney are Washington state natives and Gibson is a Washington state resident.
Jim Wolf will be the replay umpire in New York. He worked right field in the 2010 All-Star Game.
