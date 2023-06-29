Tucker has 5 RBIs, Bergman hits slam and Astros rout Cards and Wainwright 14-0

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

ST. LOUIS — Kyle Tucker homered and drove in five runs, Alex Bregman hit his third grand slam this season and the Houston Astros blew out Adam Wainwright and the St. Louis Cardinals 14-0 on Thursday night. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Houston had 18 hits, its most since Sept. 10, 2019, against Oakland. Bregman, Yainer Diaz and Corey Julks had three hits each.

Tucker hit a two-run single in a six-run second that included Jose Altuve’s go-ahead single, José Abreu’s two-run double and Diaz’s RBI double. Tucker added a three-run homer in the sixth off Jake Woodford, a 447-foot drive to right.

Bergman’s slam was his seventh, tying Jose Altuve and Carlos Lee for most in Astros history. The drive came off outfielder Alec Burleson, the first Cardinals position player to pitch since Corey Dickerson last Sept. 23.

Wainwright (3-3) gave up six runs, six hits and three walks in 1 2/3 innings, his shortest start since a 15-7 loss to Baltimore on June 17, 2017. Wainwright’s ERA rose to 7.45 following his second straight poor outing. He gave up seven runs in three innings against the Cubs in London last weekend.

Advertisement

J.P. France (3-3) allowed four hits in seven innings and Rafael Montero got six straight outs, finishing Houston’s fifth shutout this season. The Cardinals were blanked for the eighth time and were held to four hits or fewer for the ninth time.

Jordan Walker extended his hitting streak to 17 games, tying Albert Pujols (2001) for second-longest by a Cardinals rookie. St. Louis has lost four of six, dropping to 33-47.

FACE IN THE CROWD

Los Angeles Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue was at the game. Lue was born in Mexico, Missouri, about 100 miles northwest of St. Louis.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Astros: OF Yordan Alvarez (right oblique strain) is hitting off a tee and hitting soft toss as he moves closer to going out on a minor league rehabilitation assignment.

Cardinals: Arenado (lower back tightness) was limited to the designated hitter role and went 1 for 2 after being removed from Wednesday’s game. He hopes to return to the field this weekend.

UP NEXT

Astros: RHP Ronel Blanco (1-0) starts Friday’s series opener at the Texas Rangers and RHP Sonny Gray (6-3, 2.89 ERA).

Cardinals: LHP Matthew Liberatore (1-2, 5.60 ERA) starts Friday night in the first game of a three-game series against the New York Yankees, who go with RHP Luis Severino (1-2, 5.25 ERA).

___

Gift this article Gift Article