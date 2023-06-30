Braves recall Soroka, right-hander will make his first home start since Aug. 3, 2020

ATLANTA — Michael Soroka will make his first start at Truist Park in nearly three years after the Atlanta Braves recalled him Friday from Triple-A Gwinnett to face the Miami Marlins.

Soroka went 0-1 with an 8.38 ERA this season in two starts at Oakland and Arizona before getting sent back to Triple-A. In three minor league starts, he allowed three runs in 19 innings and earned another promotion.