Betts joins Rodr�guez and Guerrero in July 10 Home Run Derby at Seattle

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Dodgers’ Mookie Betts will compete in the All-Star Home Run Derby in Seattle on July 10, joining Seattle’s Julio Rodríguez and Toronto’s Vladimir Guerrero in the eight-man competition.
Atlanta’s Ronald Acuña Jr., who topped all players in votes, said he will not participate for a third time.
“I think this year I’m going to take a break from it,” Acuña said through a translator. “I think there’s other players out there that deserve to be part of it and want to be showcased in it, but I think this year I’m going to take a break.”
Juan Soto won last year’s derby at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, edging Rodríguez 19-18 in the final round.
The Dodgers have never had a derby winner. Joc Pederson reached the final round in 2015 at Cincinnati, losing to Todd Frazier.
___
More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports