Betts joins Rodr�guez and Guerrero in July 10 Home Run Derby at Seattle

Elected to start in the All-Star Game for the National League, Betts leads the Dodgers with 20 home runs. Betts announced Friday he will make his first derby appearance.

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Dodgers’ Mookie Betts will compete in the All-Star Home Run Derby in Seattle on July 10, joining Seattle’s Julio Rodríguez and Toronto’s Vladimir Guerrero in the eight-man competition.

Atlanta’s Ronald Acuña Jr., who topped all players in votes, said he will not participate for a third time.

“I think this year I’m going to take a break from it,” Acuña said through a translator. “I think there’s other players out there that deserve to be part of it and want to be showcased in it, but I think this year I’m going to take a break.”