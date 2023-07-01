Mets slug 3 quick homers and Verlander earns first win in nearly 6 weeks in 4-1 win over Giants

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

NEW YORK — Justin Verlander pitched seven steady innings for his first victory in nearly six weeks and slumping rookie Francisco Álvarez hit the first of three quick homers that powered the New York Mets past the San Francisco Giants 4-1 on Saturday. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Brandon Nimmo and Francisco Lindor launched back-to-back shots as the Mets went deep three times in a span of four batters against Anthony DeSclafani (4-8) in the third.

Tommy Pham added an RBI double off Sean Manaea in the fourth, and New York (37-46) opened July with a much-needed win after going 6-19 in its previous 25 games.

The 40-year-old Verlander (3-4) gave up five hits, struck out six and didn’t allow an earned run for his 248th victory and first since May 21 against Cleveland.

The only run the Giants scored came on Thairo Estrada’s double-play grounder in the seventh following a throwing error by first baseman Pete Alonso — his second in two days.

Advertisement

San Francisco (46-37) fell to 14-5 in its last 19 games dating to June 11.

PHILLIES 19, NATIONALS 4

PHILADELPHIA — Alec Bohm homered twice and tied his career high with six RBIs, and Philadelphia scored its most runs in five years in winning for the sixth time in eight games and for the 12th time in 16.

Kyle Schwarber had a grand slam, and Nick Castellanos homered, singled and doubled with three RBIs for the Phillies, who scored their most runs since beating Miami 20-1 on April 7, 2018. Philadelphia had 18 hits, including four by Bohm, who matched his career best.

Zack Wheeler (7-4) won his fourth straight decision, giving up four runs and seven hits in five innings.

Bryce Harper doubled, had two hits and drove in two runs, and J.T. Realmuto also had two RBIs.

MacKenzie Gore (4-7) allowed seven runs, six hits and three walks in 2 2/3 innings. Amos Willingham, Joe La Sorsa and Thaddeus Ward gave up four runs each. Dominic Smith homered for Washington.

Advertisement

BRAVES 7, MARLINS 0

ATLANTA — Ronald Acuña and Ozzie Albies homered as part of a six-run first inning to lead Atlanta as Miami’s Luis Arraez, the major league batting leader, saw his average dip to .388.

Charlie Morton (8-6) struck out five in 5 2/3 innings and scattered four hits and one walk in winning his third consecutive start. Kirby Yates, Nick Anderson, Ben Heller, and Joe Jiménez completed the shutout for the Braves out of the bullpen.

Matt Olson went 2 for 4 with a run scored, and Austin Riley was 2 for 4 with two runs scored for the Braves, who have won 23 of their last 27 games and lead the second-place Marlins by eight games in the NL East.

Marlins rookie Eury Pérez (5-4) lasted just a third of an inning, giving up six runs and seven hits. He threw 35 pitches.

Arraez went 1 for 4. He is 3 for 16 over last four games and his .388 average is his lowest since June 17.

Advertisement

PADRES 12, REDS 5

CINCINNATI — Juan Soto hit a tiebreaking, three-run homer in the sixth inning, Manny Machado followed three pitches later with the first of his two home runs and San Diego stopped a six-game losing streak.

Soto had four RBIs and Machado and Fernando Tatis three each for the Padres, who have not lost seven in a row since Sept. 24 to Oct. 1, 2021.

Michael Wacha (8-2), pitching on his 32nd birthday, won his third straight decision. Wacha allowed one run and five hits in five innings in his first outing since June 19, after missing a turn because of shoulder discomfort.

San Diego (38-45) had fallen eight games below .500 for the first time since ending 2019 at 70-92. Cincinnati (44-39), which has surged into the NL Central lead, lost for just the fourth time in 19 games.

RED SOX 7, BLUE JAYS 6

Advertisement

TORONTO — Rafael Devers hit his 20th home run, Justin Turner homered and scored three times as Boston spoiled Canada Day celebrations in Toronto.

Right fielder Alex Verdugo threw out Bo Bichette at home plate for the final out of the game after Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit an RBI single off Red Sox closer Kenley Jansen. George Springer scored on the play, but Bichette was tagged out by catcher Caleb Hamilton. Toronto’s challenge was unsuccessful.

Devers went 3 for 5 with three RBI and scored twice. Turner finished 3 for 5 with two RBI as Boston returned to .500 at 42-42. Red Sox right-hander Kutter Crawford (3-4) pitched 5 2/3 innings to win for the second time in three starts.

Matt Chapman hit a two-run home run, and Springer and Bichette had solo homers.

RANGERS 5, ASTROS 2

ARLINGTON, Texas — Nathan Eovaldi pitched seven scoreless innings to become the American League’s second 10-game winner and AL West-leading Texas beat second-place Houston.

Advertisement

Eovaldi (10-3) struck out five and limited the Astros to two singles, but also had a season-high four walks.

Marcus Semien, Corey Seager and Josh Jung each drove in a run for Texas. Switch-hitting catcher Jonah Heim had three hits and scored a run.

Rangers reliever Joe Barlow gave up Kyle Tucker’s two-run homer with two outs in the ninth. Will Smith then came on to get the final out for his 15th save in 16 chances.

TWINS 1, ORIOLES 0

BALTIMORE — Bailey Ober allowed two hits over seven innings, Joey Gallo homered and Minnesota extended Baltimore’s losing streak to a season-high four games.

Ober (5-4) gave up a second-inning single to Gunnar Henderson, hit Ryan O’Hearn with a pitch in the fourth and yielded a single to Anthony Santander in the seventh. Those were the only runners to reach base. as the right-hander struck out eight and did not allow a runner past first.

Griffin Jax worked the eighth and Jhoan Duran got three outs to complete the three-hitter and earn his 12th save in 14 chances.

Ober prevailed in a pitching duel with Kyle Bradish (4-4), who gave up one run and seven hits over six innings.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Gift this article Gift Article