Miami Marlins designate RHP Archie Bradley for assignment

ATLANTA — The Miami Marlins announced they have designated pitcher Archie Bradley for assignment prior to Saturday’s game against the Atlanta Braves. In a corresponding move, the Marlins recalled rookie right-hander George Soriano from Triple-A Jacksonville. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Bradley, 30, appeared in four games for the Marlins this season and was 0-0 with a 12.27 ERA. He pitched 2 2/3 innings in Friday’s 16-4 loss to the Braves and gave up seven runs on seven hits, including two home runs.

This is Bradley’s ninth big league season. The Marlins would remain responsible for the remainder of the right-hander’s $1 million salary if they were to release him.

Bradley missed spring training and signed with the Marlins in April. He had a 2.95 ERA in 18 1/3 innings with Triple-A Jacksonville before being promoted in mid-June, but could not continue those numbers in Miami.

Soriano, 24, made three appearances with the Marlins in April and one in June. He is 0-0 with one save and a 2.70 ERA in 10 innings of work. He has six strikeouts and four walks.

