Ohtani and Trout homer in the same game for the 30th time to lead Angels past Diamondbacks 5-2

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout went deep in the same game for the 30th time, Mickey Moniak provided the go-ahead homer and the Los Angeles Angels beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-2 on Sunday despite 12 strikeouts by Zac Gallen. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Reid Detmers (2-5) struck out nine and allowed two runs in six innings. It is the fifth straight game the left-hander has fanned at least eight and allowed two or fewer runs. He’s the first Angels pitcher to do that since Nolan Ryan in 1972-73.

Carlos Estévez pitched the ninth for his 21st save.

Carson Kelly homered for the Diamondbacks, who were held to four hits.

Gallen (10-3) tied his season high for strikeouts and was one off a career best. The right-hander came into the game tied for fifth in the NL with only seven homers allowed, but allowed two in a game for the second time this season.

Ohtani hit his 31st of the season in the eighth inning with a 454-foot solo shot to right field off a slider by Kyle Nelson. It was his sixth homer during the Halos’ seven-game homestand.

BRAVES 6, MARLINS 3

ATLANTA — Ozzie Albies’ two-run homer in the fifth gave Atlanta the lead and the Braves overcame an early two-run deficit to beat Miami for its 16th win in 17 games.

The Braves won their eighth straight and completed a three-game sweep to extend their lead over second-place Miami in the NL East to nine games. Atlanta has won 10 in a row at home and 23 of 26 overall.

Luis Arráez drove in two runs with two hits, lifting his batting average to .389. Arráez gave Miami a 2-0 lead with a double that drove in Jonathan Davis in the second inning. Arráez added a run-scoring single in the seventh to trim the Braves’ lead to 4-3.

Spencer Strider (10-2) stuck out nine while allowing six hits and three runs, two earned, in 6 2/3 innings. Raisel Iglesias pitched a perfect ninth for his 14th save in 16 chances.

CARDINALS 5, YANKEES 1

ST. LOUIS — Jordan Montgomery beat New York for the second time since they traded him last summer, pitching St. Louis past Gerrit Cole and the Yankees, who completed a disappointing 3-3 trip.

On a day Yankees manager Aaron Boone was ejected for the fifth time this season, Montgomery (6-7) allowed an unearned run, two hits and three walks in 6 2/3 innings. He held New York hitless until Gleyber Torres doubled with two outs in the sixth.

With the Cardinals ahead 2-1, Brendan Donovan hit a two-run homer in the seventh off Jimmy Cordero.

New York split a six-game trip that began in Oakland against the major league-worst Athletics and ended at the Cardinals, who are last in the NL Central.

Cole (8-2) allowed two runs and in five innings with two walks and five strikeouts.

ROYALS 9, DODGERS 1

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Nicky Lopez matched a career high with four RBIs, Maikel Garcia and Bobby Witt Jr. drove in two runs apiece, and Kansas City beat Los Angeles to finally wrap up a series win.

The Royals had been winless in their past 12 series to tie the second-longest stretch in franchise history.

Brady Singer (5-7) allowed one run on three hits and four walks over seven innings.

Tony Gonsolin (4-3) took the loss, allowing four runs on six hits in 3 2/3 innings.

The only offense the Dodgers mustered came in the fourth inning, when J.D. Martinez drew a leadoff walk and advanced on a single by David Peralta. Miguel Vargas followed with a sacrifice fly to deep center field.

REDS 4, PADRES 3

CINCINNATI — Pinch-hitter Tyler Stephenson broke an eighth-inning tie with a two-run homer that sent Cincinnati past San Diego.

Spencer Steer also had a two-run homer and rookie Andrew Abbott struck out a career-high 12 in 7 2/3 innings as the Reds remained tied with Milwaukee atop the NL Central.

Ha-Seong Kim and Fernando Tatis Jr. hit back-to-back homers in the eighth to tie it 2-all as the Padres lost for the 10th time in 13 games.

Lucas Sims (2-1) earned the win. Tom Cosgrove (1-1) took the loss.

RED SOX 5, BLUE JAYS 4

TORONTO — Alex Verdugo hit a tiebreaking home run in the ninth inning and Boston beat Toronto to complete a three-game sweep.

Verdugo’s sixth home run came on the first pitch thrown by Blue Jays closer Jordan Romano (3-4). Verdugo stood at home plate to admire his 415-foot drive into the stands behind the visitor’s bullpen in right field.

Jarren Duran went 5 for 5 with four doubles and Rafael Devers reached base five times and drove in two for the Red Sox, who have won three straight following a season-high five-game losing streak. Boston is 7-0 against Toronto this season after losing 16 of 19 meetings in 2022.

Red Sox right-hander Chris Martin (2-1) worked one inning for the win and left-hander Joe Jacques finished for his first career save.

TIGERS 14, ROCKIES 9

DENVER — Javier Baez and Jake Marisnick each hit a grand slam and Detroit went deep five times to beat Colorado.

It was the first time the Tigers hit two grand slams in a game since May 15, 2009, when Brandon Inge and Ryan Raburn cleared the bases against Oakland.

The Tigers clinched the three-game series and won for the 10th time in 17 games after starting the season 27-39.

The five home runs matched the Tigers’ total from their previous four games and accounted for all 14 runs. Kerry Carpenter, Jake Rogers and Spencer Torkelson also homered for the Tigers.

NATIONALS 5, PHILLIES 4

PHILADELPHIA — Stone Garrett hit a grand slam, Jeimer Candelario added a solo shot and reliever Kyle Finnegan pitched out of late-inning jams that helped Washington beat Philadelphia.

The Nationals took two of three from the defending National League champions and finished a solid 6-3 on a nine-game, 10-day road trip. The worst team in the NL East, they won series against Seattle and San Diego on the trip and have won seven of 11 overall.

Nick Castellanos hit his 12th homer of the year, connecting off Trevor Williams (5-4) into the right-field seats for the 1-0 lead in the first. Bryce Harper singled and J.T. Realmuto then crushed a two-run shot that made it 3-0.

Williams settled down and tossed five innings in a game interrupted by a 23-minute rain delay.

ORIOLES 2, TWINS 1

BALTIMORE — Minnesota closer Jhoan Duran forced in the tiebreaking run when he hit rookie Jordan Westburg with a pitch in the eighth inning, enabling Baltimore to stop a four-game skid.

The Orioles had gone 20 straight innings without a run and were poised to be swept for the first time this season before coming back from a 1-0 deficit in the eighth.

Duran struck out Gunnar Henderson before successive singles by Adley Rutschman, Anthony Santander and Aaron Hicks tied the score. After an intentional walk loaded the bases, Duran (2-3) plunked Westburg with a fastball to give the Orioles their first lead in the three-game series.

Cionel Pérez (2-1) worked a perfect eighth inning and Félix Bautista struck out the side in the ninth for his 22nd save in 27 chances.

MARINERS 7, RAYS 6

SEATTLE -- José Caballero was hit by a pitch from Jason Adam (2-2) to force in the tiebreaking run, and Seattle erased an early five-run deficit in a win over Tampa Bay.

Eugenio Suárez and Tom Murphy homered for the Mariners (40-42), who took two of three games from the top team in the American League. Seattle’s bullpen held the Rays without a hit over the final three innings. Andrés Munoz (1-1) got the win and Paul Sewald earned his ninth save.

Randy Arozarena and Isaac Paredes homered for the Rays.

WHITE SOX 8, ATHLETICS 7

OAKLAND, Calif. — Jake Burger hit his 18th home run of the season and Chicago avoided a three-game sweep.

Zach Remillard added a two-run single and Eloy Jiménez had a pair of RBI singles as the White Sox finished a seven-game trip 3-4.

Brent Rooker homered for Oakland hours after being named an All-Star.

Chicago jumped on A’s starter Paul Blackburn (1-1) for five runs in the third inning. He gave up five runs on six hits in five innings, striking out five and walking four.

Aaron Bummer (3-1) was credited with the win, allowing a run in 2 1/3 innings with two strikeouts.

ASTROS 5, RANGERS 3

ARLINGTON, Texas — Chas McCormick lined a tiebreaking triple with two outs and the bases loaded in the eighth inning, and Houston hung on to beat Texas.

McCormick’s opposite-field hit over a racing Adolis García into the right-field corner came an inning after Aroldis Chapman made his Texas debut with two strikeouts in a scoreless inning.

After Nathaniel Lowe followed Corey Seager’s leadoff double in the eighth with a homer to get Texas within a run, but Houston’s José Altuve led off the ninth with his second homer of the series.

Josh Sborz (4-3) took the loss.

BREWERS 6, PIRATES 3

PITTSBURGH — William Contreras hit a go-ahead, three-run homer in the third inning, and Milwaukee beat Pittsburgh to win its third straight series.

Colon Rea (5-4) won his second straight start, allowing two runs and five hits in a season-high 6 2/3 innings. With runners on second and third in the fifth, he retired Andrew McCutchen on an inning-ending groundout.

Elvis Peguero allowed Josh Palacios’ RBI double in the eighth, and Devin Williams retired three straight batters for his 17th save in 18 chances.

Milwaukee (45-39) won seven of 10 on its trip and remained tied with Cincinnati for the NL Central lead.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

