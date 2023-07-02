Marlins add fresh arm to bullpen by recalling right-hander Lindgren from Triple-A Jacksonville

ATLANTA — The Miami Marlins added a fresh arm to their bullpen for their series finale against Atlanta by recalling right-hander Jeff Lindgren from Triple-A Jacksonville.
Right-hander George Soriano, who allowed no hits in 3 2/3 scoreless innings against the Braves on Saturday, was optioned to Jacksonville. Soriano would not have been available on Sunday following his extended outing a day earlier, creating the need for another long reliever.
Soriano has a 1.98 ERA in five games with the Marlins.
