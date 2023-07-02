Rockies option reliever Peter Lambert and call up pitcher Fernando Abad

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

DENVER — The Colorado Rockies optioned reliever Peter Lambert to Triple-A Albuquerque and called up pitcher Fernando Abad from Triple-A. Colorado also designated infielder Connor Kaiser for assignment to make room on the 40-man roster. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight In 15 appearances this season, 14 of which came out of the bullpen, Lambert has a 1-1 record with a 6.29 ERA, 36 strikeouts and 15 walks. The 26-year-old right-hander threw three shutout innings Saturday night for the Rockies in their 10-inning loss to the Detroit Tigers.

Lambert had been with Colorado since being recalled from Albuquerque on May 4.

Abad had been released by the Rockies on May 24, but signed a minor-league contract with the club six days later. The 37-year-old left-hander is 2-1 with a 1.40 ERA, 28 strikeouts and just two walks in 21 appearances at the Triple-A level this season.

Abad has a 3.82 career ERA in the majors. He has played for eight different clubs since debuting with the Houston Astros in 2010.

The 26-year-old Kaiser is hitting .263 with eight home runs and 28 RBIs in Albuquerque this season. He had no hits or walks in four plate appearances with the Rockies this season.

___

Gift this article Gift Article