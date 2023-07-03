Dodgers place Clayton Kershaw on the injured list due to left shoulder soreness

LOS ANGELES — Clayton Kershaw was placed on the 15-day injured list by the Los Angeles Dodgers before Monday’s game against the Pittsburgh Pirates due to left shoulder soreness.
The left-hander picked up his 10th victory, which is tied for the NL lead, with six scoreless innings in his last start against Colorado on June 27. He is 10-4 this season with 105 strikeouts and a 2.55 ERA.
Grove will start the opener of a four-game series against the Pirates. The right-hander is 0-2 with a 7.54 ERA.
With Kershaw’s stint, every member of the Dodgers’ starting rotation has spent time on the injured list this season.
___