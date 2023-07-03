Cardinals sign RHP Chen-Wei Lin, their first player ever out of Taiwan

MIAMI — The St. Louis Cardinals on Monday signed right-handed pitcher Chen-Wei Lin, the franchise’s first player signed out of Taiwan.
Lin was also an invited college player for the Taiwanese World Baseball Classic team earlier this year in their preparation camp.
He will soon report to the Cardinals’ facility in Jupiter, Florida.
Lin, who is 6-foot-7, made four starts and had a 3.24 ERA this summer for the Frederick Keys, a collegiate summer baseball team of the MLB Draft League.
Lin’s uncle, Hong-Chih Kuo, pitched for the Los Angeles Dodgers for seven seasons from 2005-2011. He had a 3.73 ERA in 218 career appearances after signing as an international free agent with the Dodgers in 1999.
___