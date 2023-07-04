Josh Naylor out of Guardians' lineup vs Braves with tendinitis in right wrist

Naylor was removed from Monday’s game against Atlanta after an at-bat in the sixth inning. He has played through the injury since sliding into a base on May 31 but batted .370 in June.

CLEVELAND — Guardians first baseman Josh Naylor is out of Tuesday night’s lineup against the Braves with tendinitis in his right wrist.

“It showed mild swelling, which we knew,” Francona said. “It didn’t show anything else, which is good. Any time you start getting guys a little beat up you get nervous, but I think he’s OK. I think they can ramp up some things in the training room to hopefully make him feel a little bit better.”