McCann is activated from the injured list by the Orioles after recovering from a sprained ankle

NEW YORK — Backup catcher James McCann was activated from the 10-day injured list by the Baltimore Orioles before Tuesday’s game against the New York Yankees.
The 33-year-old is hitting .194 with three homers and seven RBIs this season as a backup to All-Star Adley Rutschman.
Baltimore also placed left-hander Cionel Pérez on the 15-day injured list because of left forearm soreness, a move retroactive to Monday, and recalled left-hander Bruce Zimmermann from Triple-A Norfolk. The Orioles optioned right-hander Chris Vallimont to Norfolk after Monday’s 6-3 loss to the New York Yankees.
