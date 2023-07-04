McCann is activated from the injured list by the Orioles after recovering from a sprained ankle

NEW YORK — Backup catcher James McCann was activated from the 10-day injured list by the Baltimore Orioles before Tuesday’s game against the New York Yankees.

McCann had been sidelined since spraining his left ankle while reaching on an infield single against the Chicago Cubs on June 17. He went 0 for 9 with an RBI grounder in a two-game minor league injury rehabilitation assignment with the Double-A Bowie BaySox on July 1-2.