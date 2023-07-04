Red Sox place Whitlock on IL; Paxton goes on paternity list

BOSTON — The Boston Red Sox placed right-handed starter Garrett Whitlock on the 15-day injured list on Tuesday with right elbow inflammation.
Cora said the club will re-assess Whitlock’s injury next week.
Whitlock, 27, is 4-3 with a 5.23 ERA in 10 starts this season.
In addition, left-hander James Paxton, who was the AL Pitcher of the Month in June, was placed on paternity leave.
The 34-year-old Paxton is 4-1 with a 2.70 ERA in nine starts this season.
To fill their spots on the roster, the team recalled left-hander Brandon Walter and right-hander Tayler Scott from Triple-A Worcester.
