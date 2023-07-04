Mariners' Rodr�guez and Kirby among All-Star injury replacements for July 11 game

NEW YORK — Seattle center fielder Julio Rodríguez and right-hander George Kirby, Tampa Bay shortstop Wander Franco and Houston outfielder Kyle Tucker were added to the American League All-Star roster on Tuesday as injury replacements and Pittsburgh closer David Bednar was picked for the National League team.
Bednar replaced Los Angeles Dodgers left-hander Clayton Kershaw.
Rodríguez and Kirby join right-hander Luis Castillo, the only Mariners player initially selected for the July 11 game at Seattle’s T-Mobile Park.
Rodríguez, Tucker and Bednar become two-time All-Stars, while Kirby was picked for the first time.
Franco, a first-time-All-Star, was benched by the Rays for two games last month for his response to difficult situations, which he believed was connected to his originally missing out on the All-Star team.
“Well, at first thought it was probably because of the behavior that I thought was the reason why I didn’t make it but I kept my head up, and thank God I’m in it,” he said.
