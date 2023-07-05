Noda helps the Athletics get off to a quick start in a 12-3 rout of the Tigers

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

DETROIT — Ryan Noda homered in a three-run first inning and the Oakland Athletics went on to rout the Detroit Tigers 12-3 on Wednesday. Oakland won for the fourth time in five games. The majors-worst Athletics, who hadn’t shut out an opponent all season before a 1-0 victory Tuesday night, held the Tigers scoreless for the first 17 innings of the series.

The Tigers only had two baserunners in the first seven innings and both were erased on double plays. Miguel Cabrera broke the scoreless streak with an RBI double in the eighth.

Athletics starter Austin Pruitt retired all nine batters he faced. Ken Waldichuk (2-5) allowed three runs on two hits and three walks in 4 1/3 innings.

Detroit’s Eduardo Rodriguez (4-5) returned from a ruptured pulley in his index finger to make his first start since May 28. He gave up five runs on six hits in four innings.

Advertisement

On Tuesday, the Athletics didn’t get a hit until the seventh inning and didn’t score until the 10th. Esteury Ruiz got them off to a quicker start Wednesday, bunting for a base hit on the first pitch. He stole second, took third on Jordan Diaz’s single and scored on Brett Rooker’s sacrifice fly.

One batter later, Noda, who drove in the only run Tuesday, made it 3-0 with his third homer.

Oakland pushed it to 4-0 in the third on Aledmys Diaz’s RBI double, and Shea Langeliers made it 5-0 with a solo homer in the fourth.

Tony Kemp and Ruiz hit back-to-back two-run singles to give the A’s a 9-0 lead in the sixth. Jordan Diaz’s two-run homer extended Oakland’s lead to 12 runs in the eighth.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Ruiz left with the Athletics up 9-0 in the seventh inning. He required attention from the training staff after appearing to jam his right shoulder while sliding into first in the sixth.

ONE-SIDED RIVALRY

The A’s are 31-5 against the Tigers in the last seven seasons, going 19-2 at Comerica Park.

UP NEXT

The teams are scheduled to finish the three-game series Thursday, although the forecast is for rain. Detroit All-Star RHP Michael Lorenzen (2-6, 4.28) is set pitch against LHP Hogan Harris (2-2, 5.17).

___

Gift this article Gift Article