Marlins place center fielder Jonathan Davis on IL with right knee sprain

MIAMI — The Miami Marlins placed center fielder Jonathan Davis on the injured list with a right knee sprain a day after he was carted off the field in a win over the St. Louis Cardinals.
Davis was scheduled to undergo an MRI on Wednesday.
Miami placed him on the 10-day injured list and recalled utility player Garrett Hampson from Triple-A Jacksonville.
The 31-year-old Davis, acquired from Detroit on May 22, figured to get extended time in center field after starter Jazz Chisholm Jr. was placed on the injured list Monday because of a left oblique strain. Davis also stepped in for Chisholm while he was sidelined with a turf toe injury last month.
Miami continues a seven-game homestand Wednesday with third game of a four-game series against the Cardinals.
