Cardinals place Adam Wainwright, Andrew Knizner on injured list

MIAMI — The St. Louis Cardinals placed right-hander Adam Wainwright and catcher Andrew Knizner on the injured list ahead of Wednesday’s game against the Miami Marlins. Wainwright was placed on the 15-day injured list with a right shoulder strain. He was lifted in the fourth inning of Tuesday’s 15-2 loss to Miami after giving up consecutive one-out walks. The 41-year-old Wainwright gave up seven runs, four earned, and seven hits.

Knizner, 28, was placed on the 10-day injured list with a right groin area injury after he was hit by a foul ball in the fourth inning of Tuesday’s game. He finished the half inning and was replaced by Willson Contreras.

Knizner is batting .227 with a career-high five home runs and 15 RBIs over 35 games this season.

Wainwright made his 401st start Tuesday, tying him with Bob Forsch for second on the Cardinals’ career list. Bob Gibson started 482 games for the Cardinals during his Hall of Fame career.

Wainwright is 3-4 with a 7.66 ERA over 11 starts this season.

St. Louis recalled catcher Iván Herrera, right-hander Dakota Hudson and left-hander Zack Thompson from Triple-A Memphis. They will be active for Game 3 of the series against the Marlins on Wednesday night. Right-hander James Naile was optioned to Memphis.

