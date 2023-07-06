Reds beat Nationals 5-4 for 20th win in 24 games heading into series at Milwaukee

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

WASHINGTON — Nick Senzel made a leaping catch to save a run in the ninth inning, then hit a two-run homer leading off the 10th to lift the Cincinnati Reds over the Washington Nationals 5-4 Thursday for their 20th win in 24 games. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Cincinnati (49-39) stretched its winning streak to five and maintained a two-game lead over the second-place Brewers in the NL Central heading into a weekend series at Milwaukee.

Senzel preserved a 3-3 tie when he made the leaping catch on CJ Abrams with a runner on second, then hit a leadoff two-run homer in the 10th off Hunter Harvey (3-4). Tony Santillan (1-0) got the win and Alexis Díaz earned his 25th save after allowing Lane Thomas’ RBI single.

BREWERS 6, CUBS 5

MILWAUKEE — Victor Caratini homered off Michael Fulmer (0-5) to break a 5-5 tie in the eighth

Cody Bellinger was 4 for 4 with three RBIs for the Cubs, finishing a triple shy of the cycle and raising his average to .298.

Milwaukee led 4-1 in the sixth inning and 5-3 in the eighth before Yan Gomes’ two-run homer off J.C. Mejía (1-0). Joel Payamps got his third save.

PHILLIES 3, RAYS 1, 11 INNINGS

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Kyle Schwarber and Trea Turner had RBI singles off Ryan Thompson (1-2), in the 11th inning and Philadelphia completed a three-game sweep that extended Tampa Bay’s losing streak to a season-high five.

Matt Strahm (3-3) worked two innings for Philadelphia, which has won 12 straight road games, one shy of the team record set in 1976. The Phillies also had a 12-game run that spanned the 1887-88 seasons.

Tampa Bay was swept at home for the first time this season. The Rays are 34-13 at Tropicana Field.

CARDINALS 3, MARLINS 0

MIAMI — Nolan Arenado homered in the sixth inning off Eury Pérez (5-3), Jack Flaherty pitched shutout ball for his second straight start and St. Louis won the series finale to avoid a four-game sweep.

Luis Arraez had his 12th three-hit game and his batting .389.

Flaherty (6-5) allowed nine hits in 6 2/3 innings, struck out five and walked two. He has lowered his ERA from 4.95 to 4.27 in his last two starts.

Chris Stratton escaped the bases-loaded jam in the seventh when Jesús Sánchez to hit into an inning-ending forceout. Jordan Hicks got three outs for his sixth save.

BLUE JAYS 6, WHITE SOX 2, 11 INNINGS

CHICAGO — George Springer and Bo Bichette hit RBI singles off Aaron Bummer (3-2) during a six-run 11th inning of a doubleheader opener.

Jordan Romano (4-4) got the win as José Berríos and four relievers combined on a four-hitter.

Chicago lost for the fourth time in five games, wasting a stellar performance by Lance Lynn, who struck out 11 in seven shutout innings.

TIGERS 9, ATHLETICS 0

DETROIT — Javier Báez had a two-run single in the first inning and All-Star Michael Lorenzen (3-6) combined with Tyler Holton, Brendan White and Chasen Shreve on a four-hitter.

Jake Marisnick homered and drove in two runs for the Tigers, who pitched their fifth shutout of the season.

Rookie Hogan Harris (2-3) allowed a career-high seven runs, eight hits and four walks in 4 2/3 innings. Oakland has been blanked 10 times and was held to four hits or fewer for the 16th time. At 25-64, the A’s are on pace to finish 46-116, the most losses since the 2003 Tigers went 43-119.

